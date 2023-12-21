Way too often for (apparent) grown-ups, the notion of play gets left by the wayside with everyday worries and the incessant demands of work in all its tedious forms. But inside these venues, the only work is figuring out how to keep score.

When the vibe hits even before a group of party-ready friends finishes crossing the threshold, you know you've teed up the best kind of night. The singing bell of a won game, the smack of a paddle against a ball or the thunk of a beanbag sliding across a board and landing in a hole are just some of the sensorial memories made at these good-time, eat-drink-entertainment spots.

Whether looking for a little civilized putt-putt downtown, a massive pickleball venue or a dark bar with a bunch of pinball machines, this list has a little something for anyone looking to eat and play — and definitely not work.

Litt’s food menu includes loaded hot dogs, burgers, pretzel sticks and more munchie-friendly fare.

If you want arcade games

Litt Pinball Bar

When Liquor Lyle's closed in 2021, almost 60 years of midcentury dive bar splendor went with it. Fortunately, the just-opened Litt retains some of what made Liquor Lyle's special: cheap(ish) drinks, Atomic Era room dividers, and a glorious round bar. And here's what they've added: a long list of hot dog creations, housemade dip, a reasonable $10 lunch special, and nearly 50 ways to spend your quarters on pinball at this new eat-drink-play spot, courtesy of the folks behind the former Tilt Pinball Bar that used to exist just off Eat Street. It's open late (until 2 a.m.!) and kids under 18 are welcome with a guardian until 8 p.m. After that, it's 21 and older.

2021 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-236-4089, littinballbar.com

Up-Down

Just about anywhere there was an inch or two of space, Up-Down managed to slide a pinball machine or video game into it. As the name implies, both upstairs and downstairs are chock-full of nostalgic gaming inside the Lyn-Lake outpost of this Des Moines-based company's arcade bars. In addition to all the electronic delights, there's skee-ball, giant Jenga and Connect Four and a Nintendo 64 gaming console. All games are just 25 cents each, and 64 beer taps fuel the fun. As one might expect, the food is centered around exactly what one wants to eat while stomping opponents or ripping out throats in Mortal Kombat — pizza.

3012 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-823-3487, updownarcadebar.com/minneapolis

Inside Roseville’s new Smashpark are several pickleball courts, cornhole court, two bars, a huge food menu and more.

If you want pickleball

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Dry and delicious cider flights, unique apple brandy-based cocktails and très magnifique crêpes would be enough of a reason to while away an afternoon at this all-ages cidery. (Or a weekend morning; there's a quiche brunch!) Then, there's the pickleball court — one of the first in the Twin Cities to merge with a taproom. There are leagues for serious pickleballers, along with table tennis or trivia on Tuesdays, open mics, and Friday night s'mores on the patio.

701 SE. 9th St., Mpls., 612-886-1357, minneapoliscider.co

Smash Park

This new Roseville complex is a massive ode to all things fun. There are two levels of pickleball courts, an arcade, air hockey, a turf cornhole court, ax-throwing alleys, karaoke suites, two giant bars and more: It's the kind of place where there's amusement around every corner. The menu is massive, too, with burger towers and the usual fried goods mixed in with unexpected bites like crispy empanadas, pillowy steamed bun/bao and Tajin-seasoned cauliflower. Gluten-friendly and vegetarian dishes are easily marked so everyone can find something to snack on. The bar also goes all in with shot-skis, fishbowl punch drinks and 20 taps with a rotating beer selection. There's even a top shelf for that one friend who only likes to order a bourbon neat. Kids are welcome, too, with a $7.99 food menu. Reservations aren't required to play, but recommended to snag a good court time.

1721 W. County Road C, Roseville, 651-615-5171, smashpark.com

If you want an escape room

The Lodge of Lazarus Crowe

Fans of Dark Academia, please report to West 7th Street. The delightfully twisty tales behind the escape rooms at the Lodge of Lazarus Crowe will appeal to anyone who remembers how to roll for hit points or quote an Edgar Allan Poe poem. Combine wits with friends to solve the mysteries inside the Arcane Library, Apothecary and other rooms inside this former mortuary. After winning your collective freedom, retire to the adjacent Hourglass Cafe & Bar for a basket of chaat masala fries and Dork & Starmie, a twist on the classic rum and ginger cocktail. The menu pairs well with expended intellect, and beverages also include beer, wine and a couple of low-proof and N/A options.

560 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-330-3255, lazaruslodge.com

It’s all fun and games with the drink menu at Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul.

If you want golf

The Puttery

Get a three-course meal at the Puttery — mini-golf course, that is. Three atmospheric rooms at this 21-and-up national chain are each themed around nine holes: one like a library, one a botanical garden and one an art museum. A bartender will bring drinks as you putt around, some specially designed to match the room. (A Jackson Pollock-esque splatter of bitters on the foam of a Sidecar was a nice touch at the art course.) For food, you'll have to leave the links behind and grab a seat — or swinging egg chair — at one of the bars. You'll find pizzas and shareable apps (the bartender-recommended fries were munchable), plus more drinks (think: sweet) to add to a lively atmosphere, made more festive by the proliferation of office holiday parties.

240 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-493-1102, puttery.com/locations/minneapolis

Can Can Wonderland

This artist-made mini-golf course has been a popular family-friendly destination since it opened almost seven years ago in an out-of-the-way warehouse in St. Paul. In addition to mini-golf, there's a collection of pinball and arcade games and a stage that hosts live music. It's fun for kids by day, and things turn a bit more adult in the evenings with a full bar of whimsical cocktails, like the Funky Flamingo or the Pumpkinhead, which is served in a glass skull. Beer drinkers will appreciate the tap wall and everyone can get behind the fair-food menu.

755 N. Prior Av., St. Paul, 651-925-2261, cancanwonderland.com

Thr3 Jack

It's a golf-fueled party inside this North Loop spot that puts as much emphasis on the gentleman's game as it does on its food and drink menu. Inside are several simulators for taking big swings with a group, and revelers can play famous courses like Hazeltine (just like the 2016 Ryder Cup players found it), St. Andrews, Pebble Beach and so many more. The screens can also play ball strike games, skee-ball, beer pong and more. There are plenty of TVs for catching the game, and a food menu that serves both crowd-friendly snacks like nachos and work-dinner entrees like steak frites. The bar serves elevated versions of classic cocktails as well as beer, wine and a few N/A selections.

729 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-3667, thr3jack.com

Inside the Burrows in Victoria, with mini-golf, giant games, ax throwing and more.

For a little bit of everything

The Fair on 4 (at Mall of America)

While there are plenty of play opportunities inside the Mall of America, it's worth planning an entire experience around time inside the Fair on 4, located on the mall's top floor. For starters, there are go-karts, and ripping around the track is an exhilarating way to while away an afternoon. There are also ax-throwing lanes and a few arcade options. The food is a cut above, with Red Wagon's chef Pete Campbell having devised the recipes when they opened in early 2021. There are plenty of other food options, too, like a lumberjack-inspired burger, hand-dipped corn dogs and a porky Cubano. For dessert there are State Fair-worthy mini doughnuts, funnel cake fries and deep-fried Oreos. Cocktails put an emphasis on local spirits, including a Roknar rye Old Fashioned. There are boozy ice cream drinks, too.

402 East Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington, 952-452-9938, thefairon4.com

The Burrow

Find both hijinks and shenanigans in either Oakdale or Victoria at the Burrow. Live out your Tomb Raider fantasies or destroy those little marching pixel aliens in Space Invaders inside the arcade or pull a Paul Bunyan move with the ax-throwing lanes. There are pickleball courts, pinball, Hammerschlagen (at $1 per nail), pulltabs, laser tag, a ropes course, mini bowling, seasonal shuffleboard and more to occupy your time (each location has different activities). Order up pizza, burgers or grown-up mac and cheese topped with pulled bacon to fuel the tomfoolery. The bar sports a massive tap list that appeals to locals and beer snobs in addition to the usual favorites. The venues work for both bigger kids and kids who refuse to grow up.

7053 N. 10th St., Oakdale, 651-204-1900; 7999 Victoria Drive, Victoria, 952-206-5050, theburrowmn.com

Punch Bowl Social

St. Louis Park is home to one of 14 of these national gaming emporia where adults can be kids again. Take your pick from bowling, table tennis, karaoke rooms, table games, shuffleboard, giant Scrabble, giant Jenga, giant Connect 4 (generally, if it's a game, it'll be giant). The menu is equally whimsical, with shareable "baller" platters for making your own tacos, chicken & waffles, po'boys or cookie sundaes; "dirty fries"; N/A fizzes and boozy punch bowls (naturally).

1691 Park Place Blvd., Mpls., 763-400-3865, punchbowlsocial.com/location/minneapolis