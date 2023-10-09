In its first move to sell medical devices that require a prescription, Best Buy will soon offer glucose-monitoring machines for delivery to customers' homes.

On Monday, the Richfield retailer announced it would sell the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, used to manage diabetes, to eligible patients through a new online platform at Wellness.BestBuyHealth.com. More than 10% of the U.S. population has diabetes, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the glucose monitor distributions, Best Buy has partnered with clinicians at virtual care platform Wheel. They will determine patients' eligibility while pharmacy technology provider HealthDyne will process prescriptions and send the devices. Instead of having to go through possibly multiple health care providers to obtain the monitoring system, Best Buy's new wellness website will be a one-stop shop.

"Our customers come to Best Buy for our wide selection of the latest and most innovative tech, including our large selection of health and wellness products," said Frank Bedo, senior vice president of e-commerce at Best Buy, in a statement. "Offering continuous glucose monitoring systems is another great example of how we offer a simple experience for customers to get the devices they need to better manage their health."

Customers can start making orders by the end of November. Eventually, customers with an existing prescription from their physicians will be able to upload their prescriptions through Best Buy's wellness site to have devices sent to them.

Best Buy has continued to expand its health division recently with products as well as services, part of its growth strategy to become a leading medical technology provider.

Last month, following positive pilot results, Best Buy announced it would expand an at-home health care program partnership with Pennsylvania-based Geisinger Health System in which its Geek Squad tech experts help set up devices like blood pressure cuffs and pulse oximeters for at-home patients. Last year, Best Buy started selling over-the-counter hearing aids, and its product assortment has grown to also include skincare tech products and wearable health-monitoring devices. In 2021, Best Buy acquired patient-monitoring platform Current Health. Four years earlier, the retailer purchased GreatCall (currently under the name Lively), a cellphone and medical-alert service provider for seniors.