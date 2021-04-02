SAUK RAPIDS — Officials are seeking the public's help investigating a series of suspicious grass fires sparked this week in Benton County.

Since Monday, Benton Count Sheriff's Office and other agencies have responded to seven grass fires in county ditches northeast of Sauk Rapids.

The frequency of the fires, along with evidence found at some of the scenes, has led investigators to believe some or all of the fires were intentionally set, according to Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck.

"The main thing is that there have been that many so close together," Heck said. "It's really unusual."

The fires were reported between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday in Minden, Watab, Maywood or Mayhew Lake townships. Heck said all the fires were relatively small and quickly contained.

But conditions are ripe for wildfires in the spring between snow melt and green up — and central Minnesota is considered high risk for fire danger, meaning fires can start easily and spread at a fast rate.

On Wednesday, the state started restricting open burning in several central Minnesota counties, including Benton County, due to the fire risk.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny