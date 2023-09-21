It's a two-fer book bonanza when a pair of novelists with Minnesota ties, Benjamin Percy and Nathan Hill, discuss their new books at Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis.

Both titles already are in stores. Former University of St. Thomas professor Hill follows up his bestselling "The Nix" with another epic novel, "Wellness," about a married couple who navigate a variety of cultish self-help groups over a period of two decades. Northfield writer Percy's "The Sky Vault," third in his "Comet Cycle," connects inexplicable weather phenomena in Alaska with a vast government conspiracy.

They will hobnob at "Magical Thinking: An Evening With Nathan Hill and Benjamin Percy," 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event at the Minneapolis store is free but reservations are required at magersandquinn.com.