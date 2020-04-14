FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Boy From the Woods, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) When a girl goes missing, a private investigator’s feral childhood becomes an asset in the search.

3. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while being pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

4. The Glass Hotel, by Emily St. John Mandel. (Knopf) Years after an international Ponzi scheme falls apart, one of its victims investigates the disappearance of a woman from a container ship.

5. In Five Years, by Rebecca Serle. (Atria) A Manhattan lawyer finds herself confronting a vision she had when elements of it come to life on schedule.

6. The Last Odyssey, by James Rollins. (Morrow) The 15th book in the Sigma Force series. Catastrophic dangers might be set in motion when a medieval ship is discovered in Greenland.

7. The Sinner, by J.R. Ward. (Gallery) The 18th book in the Black Dagger Brotherhood series. Jo Early is attracted to a potentially dangerous stranger.

8. The Mirror & the Light, by Hilary Mantel. (Holt) The third book in the Wolf Hall trilogy. After Anne Boleyn’s execution, Thomas Cromwell’s enemies assemble.

9. The City We Became, by N.K. Jemisin. (Orbit) People from different walks of life in New York City receive messages through various senses.

10. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of the prime minister Winston Churchill.

2. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

4. Lady in Waiting, by Anne Glenconner. (Hachette) A memoir that provides a look into the royal family by a lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret.

5. The Office, by Andy Greene. (Dutton) An oral history of the sitcom from its beginnings on the BBC through its nine-season run on American network TV.

6. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

7. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

8. Open Book, by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey St.) The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

9. The Gift of Forgiveness, by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. (Pamela Dorman) Stories, interviews and reflections on the act of letting go of resentment.

10. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. The Odd 1S Out: The First Sequel, by James Rallison. (TarcherPerigee) (b)

3. Find Your Path, by Carrie Underwood with Eve Adamson. (Dey St.) (b)

4. Get Out of Your Head, by Jennie Allen. (WaterBrook) (b)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending March 28. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.