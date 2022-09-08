Benilde-St. Margaret guard Olivia Olson, ranked No. 3 nationally in the girls' basketball recruiting class of 2024, tweeted Thursday that she plans to attend Michigan.
Olson led her Twitter post with a series of thank-yous, then got to the news: "I'm so excited to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan."
A 6-1 point guard, Olson averaged 22.8 points per game last season, when she was a sophomore. She's the first player from the top 40 in ESPN's HoopGurlz recruiting rankings to have made a verbal commitment.
She helped Benilde-St. Margaret's reach the state tournament in 2022 for the first time since 2011. The Red Knights lost in the first round to Mankato East and finished 23-8.
