Game of inches: Vikings blow big lead, come up short 27-24 in OT vs. Bengals
Behind quarterback Nick Mullens, the Vikings led 17-3 entering the fourth quarter, but fell to 7-7 after the Bengals scored three TDs late and made the big plays needed in OT.
Souhan: Did Vikings lose because of bad pushes or Mullens' bad picks?
It's time for the Vikings to try another quarterback. Come on down, Jaren Hall.
Vikings' stingy defense gives up too many big plays in OT loss to Bengals
The Bengals' Jake Browning is just the second quarterback to eclipse 300 passing yards against Brian Flores' unit.
Five extra points: Tush Push? How about O'Connell's 'Tush Tap'?
For those who felt the Tush Push was too effective, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Powell explored innovation vs. Bengals.
Vikings running back Chandler shines in first NFL start
Starting for the injured Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler became the first Vikings running back to rush for more than 100 yards this season.
Vikings' Jefferson happy to play a full game, laments another close loss
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 84 yards in his first complete game since Oct. 1 against Carolina.
Three keys to the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals
Bengals receiver Tee Higgins stole the show from the Bayou Duo, as Cincinnati made explosive plays and the Vikings couldn't make short-yardage ones.
Browning to the Vikings: 'They never should have cut me'
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, a former Viking, threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, leading a fourth-quarter comeback.
Podcast: New quarterback, same turnover problem for Vikings in loss at Cincinnati
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss in Cincinnati, where QB Nick Mullens' first start led to familiar issues and Bengals QB Jake Browning got the upper hand on his former team.
Gallery: Minnesota Vikings lose to Cincinnati Bengals in overtime, 27-24
The Vikings fell to 7-7 after the Bengals kicked a field goal in overtime to win.
