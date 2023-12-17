Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrated with holder Brad Robbins (10) after kicking the winning 29-yard field goal in overtime, defeating t
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrated with holder Brad Robbins (10) after kicking the winning 29-yard field goal in overtime, defeating the Vikings 27-24.

Game of inches: Vikings blow big lead, come up short 27-24 in OT vs. Bengals

December 16
Behind quarterback Nick Mullens, the Vikings led 17-3 entering the fourth quarter, but fell to 7-7 after the Bengals scored three TDs late and made the big plays needed in OT.
Nick Mullens was not the answer at quarterback for the Vikings, writes Jim Souhan.

Souhan: Did Vikings lose because of bad pushes or Mullens' bad picks?

December 16
It's time for the Vikings to try another quarterback. Come on down, Jaren Hall.
Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) upended Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Vikings' stingy defense gives up too many big plays in OT loss to Bengals

7:07am
The Bengals' Jake Browning is just the second quarterback to eclipse 300 passing yards against Brian Flores' unit.
Danielle Hunter’s two sacks of Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, this one in the second quarter, gave him a career-high 15½ this season.

Five extra points: Tush Push? How about O'Connell's 'Tush Tap'?

December 16
For those who felt the Tush Push was too effective, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Powell explored innovation vs. Bengals.
Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) picked up a first down in the fourth quarter, taking the ball to the 1-yard line on Saturday in Cincinnati.

Vikings running back Chandler shines in first NFL start

December 16
Starting for the injured Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler became the first Vikings running back to rush for more than 100 yards this season.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson pulled down a third-quarter first down catch over Bengals safety Jordan Battle on Saturday

Vikings' Jefferson happy to play a full game, laments another close loss

December 16
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 84 yards in his first complete game since Oct. 1 against Carolina.
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins reaches the ball over the goal line against Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans for a touchdown late in the fourth quar

Three keys to the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals

December 16
Bengals receiver Tee Higgins stole the show from the Bayou Duo, as Cincinnati made explosive plays and the Vikings couldn't make short-yardage ones.
Vikings
8:19am
Jake Browning spent two seasons on the Vikings practice squad and was the No. 2 quarterback for much of training camp in 2021.

Browning to the Vikings: 'They never should have cut me'

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, a former Viking, threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, leading a fourth-quarter comeback.
Vikings
December 16
Podcast: New quarterback, same turnover problem for Vikings in loss at Cincinnati

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss in Cincinnati, where QB Nick Mullens' first start led to familiar issues and Bengals QB Jake Browning got the upper hand on his former team.
December 16
Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) scored a touchdown in the first quarter in Cincinnati on Saturday Dec. 16, 2023.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings lose to Cincinnati Bengals in overtime, 27-24

The Vikings fell to 7-7 after the Bengals kicked a field goal in overtime to win.