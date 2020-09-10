HopCat has closed in downtown Minneapolis.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the rumors. We are permanently closed,” reads the message on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Thank you for welcoming us into Minneapolis with open arms and allowing us to bring you great food and beer, in exchange for the memories we will take with us.”

The restaurant, located at 435 Nicollet Mall in the Nic on Fifth apartment building, opened in 2017. The bar tapped dozens of beers (including a number of Minnesota craft labels) and featured a gastropub menu of burgers, pizza and beer-battered French fries.

HopCat has been temporarily closed for months, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its demise is the second major Nicollet Mall restaurant to permanently close since the pandemic struck in mid-March, following the May closure of McCormick & Schmick’s (800 Nicollet Mall). Mission American Kitchen, located in the IDS Center, closed in early March, and Ike’s Food & Cocktails (50 S. 6th St.), just off the mall, called it quits in January.

HopCat, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., closed its Madison, Wis., outlet in August. The company, which continues to operate nine locations in three states, offered this generous parting message:

“This pandemic has been nothing short of challenging for the restaurant industry as a whole. Before we go, we ask for one more favor. Please take the time to support the local breweries that we had the pleasure of supporting in Minneapolis: Fair State Brewing Cooperative, Fulton Beer, Indeed Brewing Co., Badger Hill Brewing Co. and Surly Brewing Co.”