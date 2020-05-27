Goodbye to oyster happy hours.

After 20 years on the corner of Nicollet Mall and 8th St. in Minneapolis, McCormick & Schmick’s has closed permanently.

“Our lease was set to expire, and due to COVID-19 and the city’s elimination of dine-in services, we decided not to renew our lease and close our doors,” said Howard Cole, COO of McCormick & Schmick’s, in a statement.

The upscale seafood and steakhouse is part of the Houston-based Landry’s, Inc., restaurant group.

“We are grateful for the support of our community throughout the years and encourage our loyal patrons to visit us at our sister locations the Oceanaire Seafood Room, Rainforest Café, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Kincaid’s Fish Chop and Steakhouse,” Cole said.

In addition to those Twin Cities restaurants, another McCormick & Schmick’s, at the Westin Galleria hotel in Edina, remains open for pickup and delivery (3203 Galleria, 952-920-1142, mccormickandschmicks.com).

Last year, Nicollet Mall saw the departure of Rojo Mexican Grill and Haskell’s Wine Bar.