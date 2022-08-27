Dwight Lundeen opened his 53rd season as Becker football coach on Friday with a 31-10 loss at Rocori. The Bulldogs were 11-1 last season and reached the Class 4A semifinals.

Lundeen is third in career victories (382-165-3) and seasons coached in state prep history.

Former Brainerd coach Ron Stolski is first in seasons coached (58, the last 45 at Brainerd) and second in victories (389). Verndale coach Mike Mahlen is first in victories (417) and second in seasons coached. Mahlen will open his 54th season on Sept. 2, when Verndale plays host to Hillcrest Lutheran.

JOEL RIPPEL

Forward Danny Nelson, who had 16 goals and 24 assists for Maple Grove as a sophomore last season, announced on Twitter he has committed to Notre Dame. Nelson will play for the U18 U.S. national development team this season.

Michele Redman, of Plymouth and the former Gophers women's golf coach, and Lisa Grimes of Alexandria, Minn., were tied for 13th in the U.S. Senior Women's Open in Kettering, Ohio. Both were at 149 after second rounds of 74 and 73, respectively.

The Gophers women's hockey team announced it will make a Thanksgiving road trip to Henderson, Nev., to compete in the Vegas Showcase. The Gophers will face Penn State on Nov. 25 and either Boston University or Yale on Nov. 26. Then, to start 2023, Minnesota will be the host for the East/West Showcase at Ridder Arena. The will play Merrimack on Jan. 6 and New Hampshire on Jan. 7. St. Cloud State will be the fourth team.

Former Lynx center Sylvia Fowles received the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award for July. It recognizes a player's passion and commitment to giving back in the community. During her final season, the "Syl's Final Ride" campaign spotlighted Fowles love of biking and youth.