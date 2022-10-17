Even before Arcade Fire's frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct toward young women in an extensive news report posted in late August, many Twin Cities fans noted on social media that opening act Beck was the main draw for them to buy tickets to the two Grammy-winning rock acts' joint concert at the Armory on Nov. 13.

Now Beck has dropped out, Butler's alleged misbehavior has been outed, and Beck fans are out of luck, it seems.

Live Nation representatives confirmed that ticket refunds are not being offered to the Minneapolis concert, despite news over the weekend that Beck had dropped off the tour.

The multi-platinum "Loser" and "Where It's At" hitmaker did not give any reason for quitting the 13-city North American tour, which is scheduled to kick off Oct. 28 in Washington, D.C. Arcade Fire also did not offer any comment on him bailing. Their European tour opener, Feist, also pulled out last month.

News of Beck's cancellation was sent to ticketholders via e-mail, which simply said he "is no longer able to perform," and that he will be replaced by Boukman Eksperyans, a veteran sociopolitical rock band from Haiti.

Boukman Eksperyans also took over opening duties in Europe from Feist, who posted a lengthy statement explaining why she pulled out of the tour: "The best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation," she said.

Butler has sternly denied the allegations — unwanted sexual advances, coercion and other manipulative behavior — made against him by four women in the late August report by music news site Pitchfork, including some from a woman who was only 18 at the time of their interaction.

"I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened," the singer, who is 42 and married to his bandmate Régine Chassagne, said in a statement.

In Minneapolis, a representative for the Armory said ticket-refund policies are entirely up to Live Nation as the promoter of the show. A Live Nation representative pointed to their policy to not offer refunds when opening acts cancel; just headliners.

Tickets to the Armory show — which started at $57 for general-admission floor access when it was announced in May — look to be nearly sold-out except for $200 VIP options. Beck was to play an acoustic set in the opening slot and not his typical high-energy electric performance.