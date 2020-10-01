The man who was fatally shot by police during a confrontation in St. Cloud Tuesday night has been identified as Kirby Joseph Michael Hengel, 27, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Wednesday.

Hengel, who had no permanent address, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the BCA said, citing the Midwest Medical Examiner’s report.

He was found sitting in a car about 6 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot on W. Division Street, police said. Police said they blocked his vehicle and tried to arrest him when he came out with a gun. Multiple officers fired at Hengel and he died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, St. Cloud police said.

He was being sought by St. Paul and St. Cloud police for two incidents in St. Paul.

During the first incident on Monday night, Hengel allegedly shot at officers after a scuffle on the East Side of St. Paul. Police shot back but no one was struck.

The second happened minutes later when Hengel allegedly forced a woman out of her car in an armed carjacking at the intersection of Stillwater Avenue and Hazel Street North in St. Paul.

BCA agents are determining whether officers’ cameras captured video or audio of the St. Cloud shooting. A gun was found by Hengel’s body, the BCA said.

The BCA is interviewing participants and witnesses. The names of the officers who discharged their weapons will be released once interviews are completed. When the BCA is done with its investigations of the St. Cloud and the St. Paul incidents, it will forward its findings without recommendation to the Ramsey County and Stearns County attorney’s offices for review.

The St. Paul officer who discharged his weapon during the first incident has been identified as Officer Alec Cruz. Cruz is on standard administrative leave. Parts of the incident were captured on body cameras.