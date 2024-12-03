BCA extracts video from Winston Smith Jr.’s cellphone the moment when task force fatally shot him in 2021

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced Tuesday that its digital evidence examiners took a second run at the phone and retrieved the video after software tried more than 780,000 possible passwords before hitting the right one on Nov. 21. The BCA’s announcement is the first time they have corroborated the video’s existence, more than a year after the Star Tribune reported that a private forensic expert hired as part of a civil case has recovered the footage.