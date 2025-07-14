Family of Minneapolis man killed by police sues, alleging no mental health staff sent to standoff

The lawsuit says that Sundberg’s parents, Mark and Cindy Sundberg, arrived to the scene around midnight and informed MPD crisis negotiators about their son’s mental health history, and that their request that MPD change the negotiator to a Black man or woman were ignored. The suit says they were refused entry into the apartment to speak with Sundberg, and repeatedly begged officers not to shoot their son, and that MPD officers assured them only non-lethal projectiles would be used.