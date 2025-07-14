Family of Minneapolis man killed by police sues, alleging no mental health staff sent to standoff

The family of 22-year-old man who was fatally shot three years ago by Minneapolis police during a long-running standoff is suing the city and various officers alleging that the department failed to send a mental health crisis staff to the scene despite knowing about his psychological history.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on Sunday, one day before the third anniversary of the death of Andrew Tekle Sundberg at his south Minneapolis apartment building in the 900 block of 21st Avenue S. The standoff was initiated after a neighbor called 911 to report gunshots fired into her unit, where she lived with two small children.
Five months later, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said no charges will be filed in connection with the shooting, deciding the officers involved were justified in their actions.
Cindy Sundberg, Sundberg’s mother, issued a statement Monday that read, “We lost a beautiful human and miss him every day. We will continue to fight for justice for Tekle and every life stolen by state-sanctioned violence. Every person deserves to be seen as created in God’s image and responded to fairly. He should still be with us.”
The suit contends that police snipers killed Sundberg even though “the scene was made, [and] Mr. Sundberg was restricted to his apartment.”
The suit alleges police violated Sundberg’s civil rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and seeks more than $100,000 in damages and changes in Minneapolis police training and policies when it comes to encounters with someone in a mental health crisis.
A spokeswoman for the city declined to comment about the suit.
The suit points out that Tekle Sundberg was “disabled by reason of intellectual and mental health disabilities, which the officers on the scene could observe, and of which the police were informed by [his parents].”