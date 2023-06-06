A 31-year-old man was charged Tuesday with shooting and killing a 19-year-old man at a party in Brooklyn Park last week.

Daniel Martez Walker of Bayport faces one count of second-degree murder and another for possessing ammunition after a previous conviction for a crime of violence. The name of the man killed has not been released.

Police responded to Unity Hospital just before 1:55 a.m. Friday. Friends of the victim said they came from a home in the 9500 block of N. Thomas Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the criminal complaint.

The man was shot in the garage of the home, according to four witnesses in the complaint. One witness said he went with the victim to the home to celebrate an acquaintance's birthday, and that attendees gathered in the garage.

The 19-year-old was freestyle rapping at a card table with Walker and several others before the shooting, the complaint says. Walker stood up without provocation and shot the 19-year-old with a black and purple handgun, the charges say. A similarly colored gun was later recovered from a Brooklyn Park duplex.

Walker fled the scene, and two of the witnesses took the victim to the hospital, the complaint alleges.

A second witness said the victim was "just sitting there, not even talking," before he was shot.

Attorney information for Walker was not available Tuesday evening.

Investigators found one spent 9mm casing at the scene. About 6:10 p.m. Friday, the officers found Walker in a Brooklyn Park apartment building. Walker fled into an apartment on the third floor and was seen trying to jump off the balcony, the complaint says. Officers surrounded him and took him into custody.

The man living in the third-floor apartment told police that Walker showed him news articles about the fatal shooting, and "touted" that he shot the 19-year-old, the charges allege.

Officers found a written note on Walker with instructions to tell someone "I sold the gun that had the body on it." Walker allegedly snatched the note from the officers and swallowed most of it.

Walker later admitted to killing the man, the charges say. He claimed there was a $50,000 bounty on his life, and said the victim took out a gun and tried to shoot him first. He remains at Hennepin County Jail.