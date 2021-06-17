After a 26-month absence, the annual Basilica Block Party will return Sept. 10-11 with high-energy headliners AJR and the Avett Brothers.

Usually held in July but canceled last year and then delayed by the pandemic, the popular fundraiser for the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis will aim for a younger, hit-oriented crowd on opening night and more of a hipster audience on closing night.

AJR, a trio of brothers from New York City, headlines the first night. The group released its fourth album in March but isn't planning to tour until next year, so this show will be a one-off featuring such pop/rock radio faves as "I'm Ready" and "Bang," which was named top rock song at the recent Billboard Music Awards.

Also appearing that night are reunited Twin Cities rockers Motion City Soundtrack and recent one-hit wonders JP Saxe ("If the World Was Ending"), Tate McRae ("You Broke Me First") and Ritt Momney (a cover of "Put Your Records On"). The local stage will feature Mae Simpson Music, 26 Bats and kids-oriented Koo Koo Kanga Roo.

North Carolina's invigorating Avett Brothers return to to headline Sept. 11. Music from the versatile Americana group's 10 studio albums is being used for a period stage musical, "Swept Away," scheduled to premiere in January in Berkeley, Calif. Also appearing that day are veteran indie rockers Spoon and upstart psychedelic soulsters Black Pumas — both highly regarded bands from Austin, Texas — and English pop-folk favorite Jade Bird. Bora York, the Stress of Her Regard and Diane (formerly known as D Mills) play the local stage.

Sponsored by Cities 97 radio, the outdoor three-stage festival is held on the grounds of the Basilica in downtown Minneapolis. Curiously, the Sept. 11 lineup features several acts championed by public radio's the Current. By contrast, Cities 97 has been playing some AJR tracks but its playlist, while highlighting the latest from Billie Eilish and oldies by Imagine Dragons and Green Day, features few artists in this year's Basilica lineup.

Since 1995, the Basilica Block Party has raised more than $9.5 million for restoration of the Basilica and for its charities.

Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, are $70 for a single day or $125 for a two-day pass, until Aug. 23. Thereafter, the prices increase to $75 and $140, with at-the-gate tickets going for $80. Tickets are available at basilicablockparty.org or 800-514-3849.

