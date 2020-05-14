Wisconsin’s statewide shutdown meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 has suddenly turned into a patchwork of regional responses as some bars quickly filled with patrons and local leaders scrambled to come up with their own rules.

The conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon ruled that the “safer at home” order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was invalid and threw it out effective immediately. The order forces Evers to work with the GOP-controlled Legislature on a new plan, a process that could take weeks; the two sides were meeting Thursday morning.

“I think it’s a start in the right direction — it’s where we need to go,” said Keith Kern, district director for the Wisconsin Tavern League and owner of Jimmy’s Saloon in Superior. “We’re going to be able to show the community and people who think we shouldn’t be able to open … that safety is our top concern.”

Kern headed down to the bar to sanitize and get everything in order Wednesday night and was open Thursday; some bars, including Gronk’s, opened right away Wednesday.

“We will be taking proper precautions with limited capacity, sanitizing, and social distancing to keep our customers and staff safe,” the bar wrote on Facebook.

With the governor’s order void and no immediate local replacement, there is no legal requirement to do so.

Marvin Radtke toasted the opening of the Friends and Neighbors bar in Appleton on Wednesday. City officials continued the state’s “safer at home” order, effective 8 a.m. Thursday.

“We can dial it back to where we maintain social distancing while still being able to operate so our employees can make money for their families,” Kern said. “I would hope everyone in the industry works together.”

The Douglas County Health and Human Services department was moving quickly to respond to the reopening, which leaves no statewide restrictions on what businesses can open and how many customers they can serve at a time.

“I am working diligently with our county leadership to develop a plan that will include a timeline that both allows businesses to open safely and protect the most vulnerable people in our community,” health officer Kathy Ronchi said. “We will be sharing details as they become finalized.”

Last week a free testing site was set up in Douglas County that was open to anyone in the northwest part of the state with possible COVID-19 symptoms. Out of 171 tests, none were positive. The county of 44,000 people has had 11 COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Across the border, St. Louis County reported its 100th case on Thursday.

The Superior Chamber of Commerce was mulling its response to the sudden reopening on Thursday, and Mayor Jim Paine was silent on the issue as of 11:30 a.m. Kern, also a City Council member, had not yet heard how the city would respond.

City officials in Appleton signed an order Wednesday that took effect at 8 a.m. Thursday continuing the state’s “safer at home” order. Other communities were taking similar steps, including Racine, Kenosha County and Brown County, home to Green Bay.

In Dane County, home to the capital of Madison, officials quickly imposed a mandate incorporating most of the statewide order until May 26. City health officials in Milwaukee said a stay-at-home order they enacted in late March remains in effect and does not have an end date.

Evers had been slowly easing restrictions on closed businesses in Wisconsin as the percentage of new cases dropped and other metrics that were a part of his reopening plan were met. Earlier this week, Evers allowed all nonessential retail businesses to allow up to five customers in a store at one time. However, bars and restaurants had been limited to offering only carryout or delivery services.

As of Wednesday, there were nearly 10,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 421 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.