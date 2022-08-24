Introduction: Ejections were the norm during the Ron Gardenhire era, as the Twins manager either led the American League outright or tied for the league lead in ejections every year from 2006-2011. Rocco Baldelli has tended to be much more mild-mannered, but lately he has been positively Gardy-esque. On Tuesday he was ejected for the second time this month and fourth time this season after being tossed just six times combined in his first three seasons as a manager.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand for a look at Byron Buxton and another stint on the injured list and thoughts on the Vikings' acquisition of Nick Mullens as their presumed backup quarterback.

28:00: Mullens met with the media on Tuesday and vowed to be focused on the task at hand.

