Except for an explosive start Friday in Las Vegas, the Lynx offense wasn't always stellar. Napheesa Collier struggled to make a shot. Damiris Dantas couldn't miss early, struggle to make late.

But the defense was there, start to finish.

And so, playing against a suddenly vulnerable-looking Aces team playing without star center Liz Cambage, the Lynx shut down the Aces in a 77-67 victory that kept the Lynx (11-7) the hottest team in the WNBA.

This despite becoming only the second team in league history not to attempt a free throw in a game (and the first to win while doing so; Washington did in a loss in 2003).

With four of five starters scoring in double figures, with a stifling defense that never allowed the Aces (14-6) to find a rhythm, the Lynx won their sixth straight game with one more game – at Los Angeles Sunday – on the schedule before the month.

Layshia Clarendon scored 18 points with nine assists and five rebounds. Kayla McBride, the former Aces player playing in Vegas for the first time since joining the Lynx, scored 10 points with three assists. Center Sylvia Fowles and Damiris Dantas scored 14 points each.

But it was defense that was the star.

Minnesota held the league's most efficient offensive team to 35.8-percent shooting (3-for-15 on three-pointers) and forced 15 Aes turnovers.

A lot of that had to do with not having Cambage, who is already with the Australian Olympic team.

The Lynx were up 15 after a quarter, 12 at the half, 15 entering the fourth and by as many as 17 in the fourth before the Aces made it closer in the end.

Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 18. A'ja Wilson had 13, but was 4-for-15.

The Lynx came out firing to start the game, and Dantas led the way.

The same team that hit just two three-pointers in the first game between the two teams hit seven of eight in the first quarter, which ended with the Lynx leading 33-18.

Dantas hit all four of her three-pointers and scored 14 of those points for Minnesota, which shot nearly 62 percent in the quarter.

With Minnesota hitting nine of its first 14 points, the Lynx rased to a 25-13 lead, and really never slowed down.

Dantas' three made it 28-15. Moments later Bridget Carleton hit a three, putting the Lynx up 31-17.

After the Aces made one of two free throws at the other end, McBride scored to finish the quarter's scoring, putting the Lynx up 15 entering the second quarter.

For a while it looked like the Lynx would keep rolling. They scored the first four points of the second quarter to go up 19.

Minnesota was still up 19 on Fowles' score with 6:31 left in the half. But then the Aces started finding their range.

With the Minnesota offense starting to stagnate, the Aces finished the half on a 15-8 run to draw within 12, 49-37, at the half.

Playing with a mixture of starters and reserves the Lynx finished the half making just four of their final 12 shots with three turnovers. The Aces, meanwhile, had six players score in that 15-8 end to the half. Wilson capped it off with a three-point play with 3.2 seconds left in the half.

The Lynx were able to extend that lead to 15 entering the fourth quarter. Not because of their offense — the Lynx made just seven of 18 third-quarter shots and just one of five three-pointers.

No. It was the defense. The Lynx pushed their lead to 18 late in the third and were still up 15 entering the fourth because they held the Aces to just 12 third-quarter points on 4-for-17 shooting, forcing three turnovers in the process.

• Point guard Crystal Dangerfield inured her right shoulder with 4:25 left in the third quarter when she ran into a screen set by Wilson. In serious pain, she was tended to on the court for some time before leaving the game.

