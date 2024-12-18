5 new baking books for holiday gift giving

“Milk Street Bakes,” by Christopher Kimball. If you’re looking for an all-purpose baking source, this is it. Learn to master everything from pizza crusts, crackers and cakes to breads, pies and puddings with detailed — but not over the top — instructions. As with most top-shelf baking books, there’s an informative chapter on must-have tools and techniques, and “Baking Basics” tips are sprinkled throughout the book, addressing everything from the ins and outs of cardamom to using shelf-stable milk if you don’t keep any in the refrigerator. What I like most about Milk Street books is that they’re approachable for all levels of cooks/bakers. Beginners aren’t overwhelmed, and those of us who have been in the kitchen for a minute still learn something new. (Voracious, $45)