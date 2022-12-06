More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers women to face Kentucky, last team to defeat South Carolina
Kentucky has a different roster than the one that beat defending NCAA champion South Carolina in last year's SEC tournament championship.
Wolves
Timberwolves to host Indiana Pacers without Prince, Towns
The Pacers are sparked by rookie G Andrew Nembhard, who has averaged 15.6 points over the past four games.
Twins
'All avenues open' as Twins hope to re-sign Correa
Manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic about the pursuit of free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but says team has to "let things play out."
Business
PSSI accepts more oversight to end child labor suit at Minnesota meatpacking plants
The agreement ends a public court battle, but the Department of Labor continues to investigate.
Minneapolis
Water main break in north Minneapolis prompts boil water advisory
Customers in the impacted area "are asked to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking," a statement from the city read.