Matt Shoemaker has struggled this season for the Twins, and he'll be pulled from tonight's start against Houston (7:10 p.m., BSN) at Target Field.

Bailey Ober takes Shoemaker's spot in the rotation, for now.

Shoemaker hasn't won at Target Field this season after signing as a free agent with the Twins, and his only two victories are against Detroit. He is 2-7 with a 7.28 ERA in 11 starts, with only three quality starts.

Ober, a 6-9 righthander, has started two games with no decisions. In eight innings, he has given up five earned runs. He had a 2.81 ERA in four starts at St. Paul this season and was 1-0, continuing his amazing winning ways in the minors. In four minor league seasons, he is 18-3.

The Twins had their most memorable victory of the season Thursday night, with ninth inning homers from Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz to beat the Yankees. Phil's postgame blog on Cruz's reaction is here and Jim rated the team's most disappointing seasons here.

Another hot one at Target Field. We'll update with the lineups when they are posted. The Astros are in after a loss Thursday night in Boston.