Bailey Ober takes the mound tonight as the Twins meet Cleveland at 7:10 p.m. (BSN) at Target Field.

Ober, a rookie righthander, is 1-1 with a 4.53 ERA. Righthander Eli Morgan (1-5, 6.52) pitches for Cleveland.

The Twins picked up their eighth victory in 11 games with a walkoff win Monday night.

CLEVELAND LINEUP

Myles Straw, CF

Amed Rosario, DH

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Wilson Ramos, C

Bradley Zimmer RF

Yu Chang, 1B

Daniel Johnson, LF

Ernie Clement, 2B

Andres Gimenez, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Luis Arraez, 3B

Mitch Garver, C

Miguel Sano, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS