Bailey Ober takes the mound tonight as the Twins meet Cleveland at 7:10 p.m. (BSN) at Target Field.
Ober, a rookie righthander, is 1-1 with a 4.53 ERA. Righthander Eli Morgan (1-5, 6.52) pitches for Cleveland.
The Twins picked up their eighth victory in 11 games with a walkoff win Monday night.
CLEVELAND LINEUP
Myles Straw, CF
Amed Rosario, DH
Jose Ramirez, 3B
Wilson Ramos, C
Bradley Zimmer RF
Yu Chang, 1B
Daniel Johnson, LF
Ernie Clement, 2B
Andres Gimenez, SS
TWINS LINEUP
Max Kepler, RF
Brent Rooker, LF
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Josh Donaldson, DH
Luis Arraez, 3B
Mitch Garver, C
Miguel Sano, 1B
Rob Refsnyder, CF
Andrelton Simmons, SS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
WNBA teams ready for sprint to the finish of regular season
After a month break for the Olympics the WNBA is back with a sprint to the playoffs.
The Wild Beat
Wild signs restricted free agent Mason Shaw to two-year, two-way contract
Shaw was a fourth round draft choice in 2017 and played the past four seasons for the Iowa Wild.
Sports
Column: Pressure mounting for FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup
This is one time where winning really does take care of everything.
Sports
South Carolina's Staley opens the door for Olympic return
Dawn Staley might not be done with Olympic coaching after all.
Sports
Loaisiga leaves bases loaded in 7th, Yanks beat Red Sox 5-3
Jonathan Loaisiga broke a bat and induced a possible double-play grounder, yet the Yankees reliever somehow still faced the bases full of Red Sox with no outs.