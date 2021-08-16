The Twins called up Nick Gordon from St. Paul before tonight's game against Cleveland at Target Field and sent down outfielder Trevor Larnach.

Gordon has played in 37 games for the Twins this season, hitting .250 with a home run and five RBI. He is being called up for the fourth time.

Larnach, 24, is hitting .223 with seven home runs in 79 games for the Twins, but has struggled against breaking pitches and has 104 strikeouts in 301 plate appearances.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the team wanted to get Larnach more at-bats playing in St. Paul.

Gordon is likely to get a look at shortstop down the stretch as well. He has played several different positions with the Twins this season.

The Twins have won series from three division leaders — the Astros, White Sox and Rays — in the past 10 days.

Air Force Capt. Griffin Jax (3-1, 5.45) pitches for the Twins, who continue to trot out young pitchers, tonight (7:10 p.m., BSN) against Cleveland righthander Cal Quantrill (3-2, 3.13).

Cleveland got a near no-hitter from Tristan McKenzie yesterday, and is in second place in the American League Central, 10 games behind the first-place Sox. The Twins, coming off the weekend of the reunion of the 1991 World Champions, are 16 behind Chicago.

Jax struck out 10 in six innings in his last start vs. the White Sox; it was the first quality start of his young career, as he gave up three earned runs.

CLEVELAND LINEUP

Myles Straw, CF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Bradley Zimmer, RF

Oscar Mercado, LF

Owen Miller, 1B

Andres Gimenez, 3B

Austin Hedges, C

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Luis Arraez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jake Cave, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS