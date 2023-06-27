The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued yet another warning of bad air quality across this state, this time until midnight Thursday.
Expect more as the summer continues. Smoky skies across Minnesota are likely to be a regular occurrence all summer, as large wildfires continue to burn in Canada and send smoke south into the U.S.
So far, the agency has warned Minnesota residents about poor air from smoke or ozone for 26 days in 2023.
With more days of haze on the horizon, we want to hear from you. What questions do you have about Canadian wildfire smoke and unhealthy air in Minnesota? Please use the form below to submit them and we'll do our best to answer as many of them as we can.
More from Star Tribune
Business Owner of Bloomington-based Precision Lens dies in Montana plane crash, months after federal judgment
More from Star Tribune
Business Owner of Bloomington-based Precision Lens dies in Montana plane crash, months after federal judgment
More from Star Tribune
Business Owner of Bloomington-based Precision Lens dies in Montana plane crash, months after federal judgment
More from Star Tribune
Business Owner of Bloomington-based Precision Lens dies in Montana plane crash, months after federal judgment
More from Star Tribune
Business Owner of Bloomington-based Precision Lens dies in Montana plane crash, months after federal judgment
More from Star Tribune
Business Owner of Bloomington-based Precision Lens dies in Montana plane crash, months after federal judgment
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
What questions do you have about the bad air quality in Minnesota?
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued yet another warning of bad air quality across this state, this time until midnight Thursday.Expect more as…
Nation
Canadian wildfires are causing the worst air in the US in cities like Chicago and Detroit
Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region and in parts of the central and eastern United States.
Nation
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas' power grid
On another 100-degree day in Texas, Sean Whitaker lingered outside a Dallas cafe after polishing off an iced coffee, having switched off the power to everything back home except his refrigerator.
World
Adrian, the first tropical storm of the Pacific season, forms off Mexico's coast
Adrian, the first tropical storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season, formed Tuesday off Mexico's western Pacific coast.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 68; mostly cloudy, a couple of showers possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.