Shoppers brought home 13% more Black Label bacon from Hormel Foods this summer than they did a year ago.

But since Bacon prices have been falling all year after hitting a record high last October, per federal inflation data, that didn't translate to Hormel also bringing home more (metaphorical) bacon.

The company's profits slipped 25% in its most recent quarter, and the owner of Spam, Skippy and Planters has lowered its financial forecast for the rest of the year.

Austin, Minn.-based Hormel missed expectations for the company's third fiscal quarter, which ended in July. The results of $162 million or $0.40 per share came in below Wall Street's target of $0.41 per share.

Hormel reported sales declines across its retail, foodservice and international segments even as it sold more pounds of food overall. Sales were down 2% from last summer, falling just short of $3 billion.

In a statement, CEO Jim Snee blamed "raw material commodity deflation," supply chain disruptions, weak demand in China and a $70 million arbitration ruling.

The ruling involved an "isolated commercial dispute" with an unidentified third party, according to federal securities filings.

For the rest of the year, Hormel now forecasts sales to decline as much as 4% or remain flat compared to 2022.

"Our continued investments into our brands, disciplined financial strategy and balanced approach across our businesses position us well for future growth as we close a challenging 2023," Snee said.

The company's stock was down 3% in pre-market trading Thursday morning.