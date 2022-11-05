Meet Athan Kaliakmanis, difference-maker. You already know Mohamed Ibrahim, chain-mover.

Kaliakmanis, the Gophers backup quarterback, replaced the injured Tanner Morgan to start the third quarter and led Minnesota back from a 10-point deficit and to a 20-13 victory over Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Ibrahim, the sixth-year senior running back, rushed 32 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He had only 18 yards at halftime but carried 24 times for 110 yards after intermission. In the process, Ibrahim posted his 17th consecutive 100-yard rushing game and his third 1,000-yard rushing season.

Kaliakmanis completed six of 12 passes for 137 yards and led two touchdown drives and two field goal marches for the Gophers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten). He hit Daniel Jackson for a 48-yard gain and Dylan Wright for a 38-yarder, and his threat to run helped open up the offense.

Morgan, who went 6-for-8 for 38 yards, was sacked three times in the first half, the last on the final play. He was held out by the team's medical staff, coach P.J. Fleck told ESPN in an interview coming out of halftime.

The Gophers defense, meanwhile, helped the offense immensely after a slow start. Minnesota forced six consecutive three-and-outs — capped by Terell Smith's interception — from midway in the second quarter to early in the fourth. Nebraska (3-6, 2-4) had 151 total yards at halftime but only 116 after intermission.

Gophers kicker Matthew Trickett had a standout day, nailing a 47-yarder into the wind and the go-ahead, season-long 49-yarder 58 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Saturday didn't start well for the Gophers, who saw the Huskers take a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

Nebraska took the opening kickoff and tore through the Gophers defense for a 7-0 lead with 10:46 left in the first quarter. Antony Grant (21 carries, 115 yards) started it with a 36-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and finished with six carries for 60 yards on the nine-play, 75-yard march. Quarterback Chubba Purdy scored on a 2-yard option keeper.

The Huskers stretched the lead to 10-0 on a 24-yard field goal by Timmy Bleedroke with 4:18 left in the first quarter.

Minnesota's offense couldn't get out of its own way at one point early in the second quarter. On first down from the 22, freshman Kristen Hoskins lost 3 yards on a fly sweep. On second down, Morgan fumbled while handing off but recovered. On third down, Caleb Tannor sacked Morgan for a 7-yard loss. On fourth down from the 9, Fleck had to call a time out to avoid a delay-of-game penalty. Mark Crawford's 39-yard punt gave Nebraska possession at the Gophers 48.

The Gophers defense responded by forcing a three-and-out. A false-start penalty and a second-down sack of Purdy by Mariano Sori-Marin pushed the Huskers back. Minnesota reached its 41, and Ibrahim was stuffed for no gain on third-and-1. Fleck opted to punt instead of going for the first down.

Kaliakmanis took over to start the third quarter and gained 8 yards on a keeper on his first play. He then hit Jackson for 16 yards and Spann-Ford for 9. The drive stalled when Ibrahim lost 2 yards on second-and-5 from the Huskers 27 and Kaliakmanis' third-down pass was too hot for Le'Meke Brockington to handle. Trickett's 47-yard field goal trimmed Nebraska's lead to 10-3.

The Gophers defense quickly forced a three-and-out, and Minnesota's offense took over at its 24. Kaliakmanis immediately found Wright for a 38-yard gain to the Huskers 38. The drive stalled with two incomplete passes, and the Gophers punted, pinning Nebraska at its 9.

The Gophers defense forced its fourth straight three-and-out, and Kaliakmanis promptly led the offense to the tying touchdown. The redshirt freshman hit Jackson for a 45-yard gain to the Nebraska 41 and immediately followed with a 16-yard run. Kaliakmanis found Jackson for 13 yards to the 14, and Ibrahim followed with an a 11-yard run and a 3-yard TD run to tie the score 10-10 with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

Minnesota's defense made it five consecutive three-and-outs forced, setting up Trickett's 49-yard field goal for a 13-10 lead with 14:02 left in the fourth quarter. Kaliakmanis moved the Gophers to the Nebraska 31 and hit a wide-open Mike Brown-Stephens for a would-be first down, but the receiver dropped the pass.

Minnesota's defense again came up big, with Smith intercepting Purdy and returning it 8 yards to the Huskers 33. The Gophers cashed that in with Ibrahim's 3-yard TD run for a 20-10 lead with 9:22 left. Ibrahim carried seven times for all 33 yards on the march.

Nebraska got a big play from Marcus Washington, who hauled in a fourth-down pass along the sideline for a 32-yard gain to the Minnesota 13 after a video review overruled the incomplete call on the field. The Huskers settled for Bleekrode's 26-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 20-13 with 4:49 to play.

Ibrahim appeared to salt the game away with a 7-yard gain on third-and-7, but after a video review, officials ruled he was a half-yard short. Ibrahim implored Fleck to go for it, but the coach opted to punt from the Minnesota 47 with 2:32 to play

Nebraska reached its 47 on its final possession, but Tyler Nubin broke up a fourth-down pass, enabling the Gophers to go into victory formation.

