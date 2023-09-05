More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Big Ten honors Gophers' Tyler Nubin, Dragan Kesich as players of the week
Tyler Nubin's second interception set up Dragan Kesich's winning field goal in the 13-10 win over Nebraska.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Severe storms possible, high 93
Keep an eye on your local forecast for possible severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Business
Dow to pay $457K to settle fraud lawsuit regarding Minnesota highway work by former subsidiary
Former subsidiary Poly-Carb charged with faking test results
Sports
Reusse: Three weeks of baseball, two townball champions finally crowned
Hot weather wore down players for much of the tournament and dream matchups wilted in defeat before Class B and Class C champions emerged over the weekend.
Politics
Gov. Walz open to a special session to clarify new law on student restraints
Some law enforcement agencies are pulling officers from schools as students head back to the classroom.