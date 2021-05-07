A baby died Friday in a house fire in Boy Lake Township in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office were called to the fire at NE. Ghe We Zance Lane at approximately 1:45 p.m. The residential duplex was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

They found a woman in a bedroom and were able to get her out. A 1-year-old baby was later found deceased.

A woman and three other children were able to escape before first responders arrived. The Longville, Federal Dam and Remer fire departments extinguished the fire.

The Minnesota state fire marshal and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department are investigating. An autopsy will be performed by Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.