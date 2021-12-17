DULUTH — A Babbitt man died Thursday afternoon in a single vehicle car crash.
George Amitrano, 74, was traveling south on County Road 21 in Morse Township near Babbitt when he lost control of his truck and ended up in a ditch. The car rolled over, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.
The road was slippery at the time of the accident, authorities said.
