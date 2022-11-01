St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced that an in-house candidate who has climbed through the ranks during his nearly a quarter-century with the Police Department will be the city's next chief.

Axel Henry, commander of St. Paul's narcotics, financial intelligence and human trafficking division, is Carter's choice to succeed Todd Axtell, who retired in June.

Carter made his announcement inside City Hall, with city and community leaders in attendance.

With Henry standing over his left shoulder, the mayor said, "Getting this right was far more important than getting it fast."

Henry, a native of St. Paul who graduated from the city's public schools, said he "was basically raised by this city," said he understands the gravity of the role.

"My 24 years in the St. Paul police department have offered me great opportunities, but honestly all of those opportunities are really, truly responsibilities, and none is greater than the current one before me," he said.

Henry acknowledged that the city has experienced "a lot of challenges over the years, and nothing more challenging than the last few years for certain."

"But this now an opportunity for us; it's an opportunity for us to all come together as a community," he said. "We can co-produce a public safety strategy for this city that can be a role model for the entire country."

The 54-year-old Henry's selection now awaits City Council approval. The new chief will be paid $130,000 to $182,000 a year, depending on experience and qualifications. If approved, Henry would take the helm for a six-year term.

Henry, who grew up in the city, attended public schools and earned degrees from the University of St. Thomas, joined the St. Paul Police Department in 1998 as an officer before earning promotions to sergeant, commander and senior commander, according to his online resume.

He lists among his leading accomplishments with the Police Department heading its body-worn camera program and 20 years of service as a trainer and use of force expert.

"As a teacher, mentor, and trainer, I am motivated by a passion for bringing the best out of others and shaping future leaders of the police force," he wrote on LinkedIn. "I love being of service to something greater than myself and live by the philosophy that problems are opportunities for improvement."

The other finalists for the job were:

Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, a 25-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department now serving as police staff inspector in the standards and accountability division/audits and inspections unit.

Pamela Barragan, St. Paul police's unit commander for community partnerships.

Kurtis Hallstrom, senior commander of St. Paul's eastern district.

Stacy Murphy, St. Paul's assistant chief of police.

Carter appointed Jeremy Ellison, formerly a deputy police chief overseeing support services and administration, to serve as interim chief once Axtell retired. Ellison did not apply for the permanent role.

Only two candidates from outside the department have been hired as chief in the past century, according to the St. Paul Police Historical Society.

In late September, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey nominated a veteran law enforcement official from Newark, N.J. — whom he heralded as a "change-maker" — to be the city's next police chief. The appointment of Frey's pick, Brian O'Hara, will be contingent on approval from the Minneapolis City Council.