Finalists in the race to become St. Paul's next chief of police met with the public this week, answering questions about their credentials, priorities, and what they would do if hired to run the city's police department.

The five finalists, four of whom already work for the St. Paul Police Department, spoke during public forums held Tuesday and Wednesday. More than 100 people attended the forums, submitting questions for the candidates and listening to their answers.

Jonathan Price, a life-long St. Paul resident who attended Tuesday's forum, said community input has been missing from previous selection processes.

"When I was a young adult [we] really didn't have this," Price said. "As time moved on, the citizens of the city said 'we want a voice, and we want some input into who is going to be chief of our police.'"

"This process is what's been missing from previous times, and that's getting the community input in the chief selection — letting them hear from us as community members who live and see the violence, the crime, day by day," Price said. "We want a voice in who our chief of police is going to be."

Mayor Melvin Carter opened the forum with remarks before introducing the five candidates seeking the job of police chief Tuesday night, October 11, 2022 at Washington Technology Magnet School. The candidates are, from left, Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, Pamel Barragan, Kurtis Hallstrom, Mayor Carter, Axel Henry, and Stacy Murphy. All except Bailey-Davis are current SPPD employees. Bailey-Davis is with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Question topics ranged from past accomplishments and experiences, to how the finalists would improve police officers' well-being. Their answers varied, drawing from public safety work inside and outside of the city. But most candidates agreed that addressing crime in the city is paramount.

"The biggest public safety threat, I believe from the research that I've conducted, is gun violence," said Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, a finalist and police staff inspector with the Philadelphia Police Department who added that poverty is a big factor. "Poverty is a wicked problem. 'Wicked problem' meaning that it's difficult to solve because it's changing."

For Pamela Barragan, a finalist and SPPD's unit commander for community partnerships, crime among youth must be addressed.

"We are not teaching our kids to be accountable for their choices, and they think that crime is OK," Barragan said. "We need to make sure that we are giving hope to our juveniles. We need to make sure that we are teaching them to be accountable for their choices. We need to make sure that our youth feel that they belong in this city and they can do better."

Addressing crime has been one of the focal points for Mayor Melvin Carter, who funneled millions in federal dollars towards crime prevention and reduction. That work may help foster community-oriented policing work, which finalists focused on when asked about relating with residents.

"The tragic death of George Floyd that we all experienced in 2020 was unlike anything that any of us have experienced in our careers," Stacy Murphy, a finalist and SPPD's current chief of police said. "It really brought a whole new level of community partnership ... partnerships that we built will be our cornerstone of what makes us St. Paul, and what's really going to help move us forward in the right direction."

"I think the new way that our public is asking us to police our communities is to police it with us," Axel Henry, finalist and SPPD narcotics commander said. He added that it's important to involve people in some of the police department's work. "That's how we create credibility and authenticity in our communities, and those are really where the answers for our future problems lie."

"There's no parts of our community that wants to tolerate or even condone any semblance of violent crime. Our communities are tired. They're scared," Kurtis Hallstrom, a senior commander with SPPD said. "If we listen to the community, they'll give us the answers. At the same time, they're also going to tell us where we are going astray."

Mayor Carter will now move forward with a series of one-one-one interviews with the finalists. He plans to pick the chief in early November. They would serve a six-year term that pays a yearly salary of up to $180,000.