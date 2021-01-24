The top recruit in the Gophers football team's incoming class won't join the team after all.

Avante Dickerson, a four-star cornerback out of Nebraska, tweeted Sunday he will sign with a different team come February.

"I've had a change of heart," Dickerson wrote.

Dickerson first raised alarm bells about his commitment during December's early signing period, when he decided against officially signing with the Gophers along with the rest of the 2021 recruits. The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back could still be interested in joining his home state Nebraska team.

The Gophers already have several January enrollees on campus for winter workouts, including 2021 recruits Deven Eastern, Justin Walley, Brady Boyd, Lemeke Brockington, Devon Williams and Dylan McGill. Transfers Nyles Pinckney, Dylan Wright, Karter Shaw, Jack Gibbens, Val Martin and Daniel Sparks are also on campus.

Twelve other freshmen should arrive this summer, including offensive tackle Saia Mapakaitolo, who will sign in February. The Gophers have also signed several walk-ons, including a new addition Saturday. Maple Grove defensive lineman Nate Becker tweeted he had joined the Gophers.

Also to note: Football Scoop has a report about Gophers coach P.J. Fleck being a potential candidate for the Tennessee job, but a source said there's no real movement on that from Fleck's side. Former cornerback Benjamin St-Juste also made the Senior Bowl roster after forgoing his final year of eligibility to prepare for the NFL Draft.