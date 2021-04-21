Authorities have released the name of an armed carjacking suspect shot and killed by police Sunday in Burnsville and the identities of the four officers who fired their weapons.

The man who died was Bradley Michael Olsen, 30, of Dresser, Wis., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner ruled that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday that Burnsville Police Sgt. Dan Anderson and Officer Chris Walswick fired handguns during the incident, and Sgt. Brent Murray and Officer Paul Oelrich fired rifles. They are all on standard administrative leave.

The incident began around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when police attempted to pull over a truck for having stolen license plates, according to the BCA.

The truck crashed into another vehicle at South Cross Drive and Buck Hill Road, then continued until it was disabled, the BCA said. The driver, later identified as Olsen, fled to a nearby restaurant and grabbed a diner's keys from a table, leaving in their vehicle.

Officers saw the stolen vehicle headed north on I-35W and pursued it. The BCA said Olsen shot at officers several times during the pursuit, exited the interstate at Hwy. 13 and jumped from the moving vehicle.

According to the BCA, Olsen then ran from the Hwy. 13 entrance ramp and pointed a gun at another vehicle on the highway. That vehicle's driver fled by turning into the grass median.

Officers fired, striking Olsen as he tried to flee, the BCA said. He was pronounced dead at HCMC.

Much of the incident was captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

According to emergency scanner traffic audio, officers in pursuit reported that the suspect fired twice out the back window of the stolen vehicle.

Public records show Olsen's criminal history in Minnesota and Wisconsin includes multiple convictions for drug possession, car theft and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

The BCA said Anderson has been in law enforcement for 22 years, and Murray, Oelrich and Walswick have been in law enforcement for 19 years.

The shooting remains under investigation. The BCA said all the Burnsville officers were wearing body cameras and that footage will be examined. The police department does not have dash cameras on their squads.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will report its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for review.

