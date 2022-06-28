Authorities on Tuesday identified the 2-year-old boy who died last week from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week in Maple Grove.

Razak R. Kallon, of Brooklyn Park, died early Thursday evening at Maple Grove Hospital about 45 minutes after the collision in the 16000 block of County Road 81.

The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle occupied by the boy survived her injuries. The other motorist was uninjured.

Police have yet to disclose any circumstances leading up to the crash, nor have they released the driver's identities.