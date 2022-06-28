Authorities on Tuesday identified the 2-year-old boy who died last week from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week in Maple Grove.
Razak R. Kallon, of Brooklyn Park, died early Thursday evening at Maple Grove Hospital about 45 minutes after the collision in the 16000 block of County Road 81.
The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle occupied by the boy survived her injuries. The other motorist was uninjured.
Police have yet to disclose any circumstances leading up to the crash, nor have they released the driver's identities.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Hennepin County on verge of electing first sheriff of color
The three candidates say they understand the significance of the achievement
East Metro
Large parcel along St. Croix River donated to state
729-acre parcel near Chisago City will become state forest
Sports
Brooks: Let's Go Brandon(s)
NASCAR racer Brandon Brown — of "Let's Go Brandon" fame — is ready to reclaim his good name, with the help of a 9-year-old Brandon from Minnesota.
Local
Authorities ID toddler who died from injuries suffered in Maple Grove crash
The driver of the vehicle occupied by the boy survived her injuries. The other driver was not hurt.
Politics
Democrats push abortion to the forefront in Minnesota governor's race
The party hopes abortion will galvanize their base in a challenging midterm environment.