Authorities have identified the man who was fatally hit by a train in Minnetonka last week while walking his bicycle on a rail bridge.
Robert L. Buss, of Wayzata, was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders early in the evening on July 12, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Buss was struck by the freight train on the bridge at the northwest corner of Big Willow Park north of Minnetonka Boulevard and west of Hopkins Crossroad, the examiner's office said.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
