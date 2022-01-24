Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday in Minneapolis' Cedar Riverside neighborhood. He was identified as Mahamed Hassan Mahamud.

Mahamud, 27, of St. Cloud, was sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of 15th Avenue S. when another vehicle pulled up and somebody in that car shot him about 11:25 p.m., police said.

The vehicle then sped away, police said.

Mahamud was pronounced dead at the scene. He died of multiple gun shot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Two other people — a man and a woman — who were in the parked car with Mahamud were injured. They were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds considered non-life threatening, Parten said after the shooting.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooter and the victims are acquainted with each other, Parten said.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.