Authorities have identified a 48-year-old New Brighton man who died days after being struck by a car in Arden Hills.

Troy Alan Birkholz, 48, had been hospitalized at HCMC since being hit on southbound Interstate 35W at County Road I just before 10 p.m. on June 24, the Hennepin County medical examiner said Thursday. Birkholz died Saturday.

Birkholz got out of his Chevrolet C30 pickup after it stalled in the right lane of southbound I-35, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A southbound Chrysler 200 swerved from the right lane into the right center lane to avoid hitting the pickup and struck Birkholz.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old Blaine man, was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

