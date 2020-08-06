Authorities on Thursday identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend just south of downtown.
William R. Baugh, 57, of Brooklyn Park, was shot late in the afternoon outside near the intersection of S. 15th Avenue and E. 19th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Baugh died less than an hour later at HCMC from a gunshot to the torso, the examiner’s office added.
Police have announced no arrests in Baugh’s killing, nor have they addressed a possible motive.
