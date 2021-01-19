Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death last week in a north Minneapolis alley.

Charles D. Royston Jr., 21, of St. Paul, was shot multiple times Thursday night and died at the scene, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers located a wounded Royston on the ground in the alley about 10 p.m. after responding to a ShotSpotter activation and several people calling 911, police said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with Royston's death. Anybody with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482