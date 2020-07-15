Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot several times last week in south Minneapolis.

Jeffrey Suggs-Rice, 25, of Minneapolis, was shot on July 7 in the 3200 block of S. 2nd Avenue and died the next day at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. and found more than 40 bullet casings from two different calibers littering the scene, police said.

They located Suggs-Rice, saw that he had been shot in the back and elsewhere, and had him rushed to HCMC.

No arrests have been made in this case.