A man fatally shot in north Minneapolis on Valentine's Day morning has been identified as Samuel Yeager, Jr.
Yeager, 47, died after being shot just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Broadway and Emerson Avenue N. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide and listed the cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds."
Officers responding to the scene performed life-saving efforts, but Yeager died at the scene, police said.
No one has been arrested and the case remains "a very open and active investigation," said police department spokesman Aaron Rose.
Police have not released any other details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Civil lawsuit targeting St. Thomas Academy's culture, scaled back by a judge, now hangs on negligence claim
More from Star Tribune
Local Civil lawsuit targeting St. Thomas Academy's culture, scaled back by a judge, now hangs on negligence claim
More from Star Tribune
Local Civil lawsuit targeting St. Thomas Academy's culture, scaled back by a judge, now hangs on negligence claim
More from Star Tribune
Local Civil lawsuit targeting St. Thomas Academy's culture, scaled back by a judge, now hangs on negligence claim
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Most Minnesota colleges stick with test-optional admissions policies
The SAT or ACT is mandatory once again for Dartmouth College applicants, but schools in Minnesota are not so eager to abandon their test-optional policies.
Local
Southern Minnesota digs out from season's first major snowfall
Between 6 and 7 inches of snow fell across the south Twin Cities metro Wednesday into Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Local
Rush City school bus driver arrested for DWI while taking students to school
About 50 students were on the bus, which authorities say slid off the road Thursday morning.
Local
Authorities ID man shot on West Broadway in north Minneapolis
No one has been arrested in the Valentine's Day shooting.
Local
Man trimming trees in East Bethel falls to his death
The accident happened Tuesday afternoon, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.