Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in south Minneapolis.
Ivan J. Redday, 22, of Minneapolis, was shot in the chest at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of S. Cedar Avenue and died less than 30 minutes later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said.
Redday was shot in a parking lot, according to police, who have announced no arrests in what is the 48th homicide so far in Minneapolis, according to a Star Tribune database.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
