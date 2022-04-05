Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in south Minneapolis.
Darrell L. Sims II, 27, of Brooklyn Park, died after being shot in the chest shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Sims died about 9 hours later at HCMC.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.
Police said officers responded to several reports of gunfire and found Sims in a backyard, where he fled after being shot.
