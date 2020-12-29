Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally shot during an apparent confrontation on Christmas Eve at the Lake Street light rail station in Minneapolis.
Malcolm J. Williams, 29, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times and died about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the incident that unfolded inside the station's vestibule.
There have been 82 homicides in Minneapolis this year. One more before 2020 ends Thursday would tie 1996 for the second deadliest year, but still far behind the 97 killings in the "Murderapolis" year of 1995.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
