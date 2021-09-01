Authorities on Wednesday identified the 62-year-old man who was allegedly accidentally shot to death by his daughter as he fought with another man on the roadside in Brooklyn Center.

Melvin Troy, of Brooklyn Center, was shot in the head on Aug. 21 and died about 30 minutes later that night at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Takesha M. Deadwyler, 42, of Brooklyn Center, was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of first- and second-degree manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint: Police learned that Deadwyler, her father, another man and 16-year-old and 4-year-old girls were in a car on Interstate 94 near N. 53rd Avenue. Deadwyler was driving. An argument broke out between Deadwyler's father and the other man, and they began hitting each other.

Deadwyler pulled over, and the two men exited the car. Deadwyler allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the other man and told him to stop, the charges said.

The teen girl told police Deadwyler threatened to shoot the other man. Deadwyler allegedly told police she shot her father accidentally while trying to separate the two men.

