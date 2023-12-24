If you're one of the many folks who want to avoid the lines and crowded parking lots, perhaps a digital gift is the answer you're seeking.

Here are CNET's top three digital gifts. See more at CNET.com.

Audible audiobooks

CNET TAKE: If you know a book lover who doesn't always have the time to hunker down with a book, consider gifting them an Audible subscription.

A one-month gift subscription costs $15, and your recipient gets one book credit to start. You can also purchase three months with three credits ($45), six months with six credits ($90) or 12 months with 12 credits ($150).

Give the gift of streaming.

Netflix

CNET TAKE: With its extensive library of movies and TV shows, Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving. You can buy Netflix gift cards online or in-store through retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Gift cards can go toward a Netflix subscription, which comes in three tiers: standard ad-supported ($7 a month), standard ($15.50 a month) and premium ($20 a month).

Spotify

CNET TAKE: Music streaming app Spotify is packed with songs and podcasts. In addition to recommendations based on your listening history, it creates personalized playlists for you and much more. You can give someone an ad-free Spotify subscription by buying a gift card. Gift cards only work with Premium Individual plans and not Premium Student, Premium Family, Premium Duo or trial offers. We found various options through Best Buy, Target and Amazon.

