Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is running for re-election, saying Monday he will seek a second term "because the fight for a fair economy is still on."

Ellison's campaign launch, conducted virtually, led off with a message focused on consumer protection. But Ellison — whose office gained international attention for the murder prosecution of Derek Chauvin this year — also made sure criminal justice played prominently in his pitch.

"In this moment and in this time, democracy is on the line, our economy is on the line and participation is the antidote to protect both," Ellison said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter were among those to speak out in favor of Ellison during Monday's campaign launch, which came months after Ellison's name briefly surfaced as a potential candidate to run to replace retiring Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Ellison's office led the successful murder prosecution against Chauvin for the 2020 killing of George Floyd and it is also expected to try the other three former Minneapolis officers charged in connection with Floyd's death in March 2022.

Ellison has also since taken over the prosecution of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who is facing manslaughter charges for the April shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Democrat Keith Ellison will seek another term as Minnesota Attorney General. Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune file

Klobuchar delivered her remarks while seated in a car outside the White House, where she later watched President Joe Biden sign the infrastructure bill. Ellison's response to the COVID-19 pandemic — which took his mother's life last year — was a steady theme during Monday's event.

"At a time where you feel beaten down by lot of things, and a lot of people have had a hard time getting through the pandemic, Keith is on our side," Klobuchar said.

Ellison's case for another term included highlighting past lawsuits against Big Tech and Pharma firms, the creation of a new wage theft unit that's returned nearly $250,000 to workers and his creation of task forces including a group that helped recommend legislative fixes to bring down costs of insulin and other drugs.

"So many of these things that we have fought for are basic things," Ellison said. "They're not left or right, they're just human."

The attorney general's office, under Ellison, worked closely with Gov. Tim Walz during the pandemic to craft executive orders and later successfully defended the orders against more than two dozen court challenges.

Ellison was also joined Monday by his son, Minneapolis City Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison. The two spoke before a newly unveiled, green-and-white campaign banner bearing the slogan: "Everybody Counts, Everybody Matters."

He touted statewide efforts to counter hate crimes and bigotry and the recent start of a working group focused on women's economic security. Ellison said he is also asking the Legislature to fund a new initiative to prosecute sex trafficking in the state.

Ellison, a Democrat, defeated Republican Doug Wardlow to win his first term in 2018, replacing Lori Swanson. Ellison's race — which he won by barely 4 points — was the tightest statewide contest on that year's ballot. During the campaign, Ellison faced abuse accusations from an ex-girlfriend that could not be substantiated by a DFL Party investigation and did not result in criminal charges.

On Monday, Ellison vowed to broaden his support in the state.

"This effort, this campaign will continue to expand the electorate — we need maximum participation from every Minnesotan who cares about a fair economy and a fair society," Ellison said.

Ellison took office in 2019 behind an oft-repeated mantra that he wanted to help people "afford their lives and live with dignity and respect." On Monday, for the first time, he added "safety" to that message.

Republicans are criticizing Ellison as not doing enough to prevent violent crime increases in the Twin Cities. They are also highlighting his support of the failed Minneapolis ballot measure to replace the city's police department.

"Keith Ellison lost the confidence of voters around the state the moment he chose 'Defund the Police' politics over the safety and well-being of Minnesotan," said Preya Samsundar, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. "Ellison's days as top cop are numbered as folks across Minnesota reject his radical agenda and will show that by electing a Republican who will value the rule of law, protect their families, and back the blue."

At least three candidates are so far seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Ellison: Wardlow, state Rep. Dennis Smith and attorney Lynne Torgerson.

