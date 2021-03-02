NORTH PORT, FLA. – After scoring 13 runs in their first 13 innings of the spring, the Twins were shut out by six Atlanta pitchers Tuesday and suffered their first Grapefruit League loss, 6-0 at CoolToday Park.

Minnesota hitters managed only five hits, all of them singles, and only one runner reached third base during the seven-inning contest. Rookie lefthander Ian Anderson allowed three consecutive one-out singles in the second inning but escaped without allowing a run by striking out third baseman Jose Miranda and inducing an inning-ending fly out by Max Kepler.

Charlie Barnes, Danny Coulombe and Ian Gibaut each gave up two runs for the Twins. Barnes' first-inning pair came on a home run by Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud.

PHIL MILLER

BOXSCORE: Atlanta 6, Twins 0