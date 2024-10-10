At sentencing for murder outside Minneapolis restaurant, victim’s family and killer express anguish

He said he did not care how much time he spent in prison, all that mattered was that they knew he was sorry. Canario Robles said he grew up without a father, that his uncle was murdered with a gunshot to the head and that everyday he will live forever with the “split-second” decision he made outside a Minneapolis nightclub. He said every night he dreams of Orellana. In those dreams, he sees Orellana with his family and at the hospital. On the worst nights, he is carrying Orellana’s body trying to restore his heartbeat.